Cal City Correctional Facility housing federal detainees, inmates without proper permits per Cal City Mayor

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Correctional Facility, operated by CoreCivic, began accepting federal detainees in late August. However, according to Mayor Marquette Hawkins, the company has not completed the permit process required under state law.

CoreCivic applied for the necessary permits, but they have not been granted in accordance with SB 29, which was passed in 2017. The law requires local jurisdictions to give the public 180 days' notice before executing a permit and hold two public hearings within that timeframe. Detainees populated the facility prior to that being completed, leaving them out of compliance inside city limits per Hawkins, however, the city has little recourse due to financial and staffing challenges.

"We can take, as a city, a stand and go, yes, you know, let's explore all of our legal options, and maybe one of those is to wage a stance against the federal government," Hawkins said. "However, it is the federal government, and in a city, in a town that is cash-strapped, has very limited resources in terms of what we can dedicate to the legal process."

While the city could fine CoreCivic daily for missing permits, Hawkins said it would make a negligible difference in terms of strict dollar figures. The city has reached out to the state for guidance on the matter and SB29, but has received little response.

Brian Todd, Public Affairs manager for CoreCivic, said the organization has applied for a new business license and is maintaining open communication with the city. He noted that the facility previously housed ICE detainees and inmates for the US Marshals Service before its 2024 closure.

"We are once again housing federal detainees to meet the immediate needs of our government partners to include USMS and ICE," Todd said.

Todd added that the company's "responsibility is to care for each person respectfully and humanely while they receive the legal due process that they are entitled to."

The governor's press office did not respond to requests for comment about internal discussions surrounding the detention center.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

