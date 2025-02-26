Watch Now
Dog rescue operator in California City charged with animal cruelty

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — After being accused of animal cruelty, a dog rescue operator in California City was officially charged on Wednesday.

LaQuenta “Qwin” Reynolds was charged with 1 count of animal cruelty. She was arrested in the beginning of February, accused of animal cruelty. California City Police say 48 dogs were seized from the property where "Pawfect Companions" was run.

Photos of the dogs allegedly at the rescue show them emaciated or with visible injuries.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Virgen talked with Reynolds after the arrest who says she believes she has been slandered.

Cal City police chief wants to enforce number of pet rule for residences

Reynolds is due back in court on May 27th in Mojave.

