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Judge drops murder charge against California City man in drowning death of 12-year-old

The suspect is still facing charges including animal control and involuntary manslaughter.
Judge drops murder charge in child drowning case
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CALIFORNIA CITY (KERO) — A judge has dropped a murder charge against California City man Kenneth Dobbins in connection with the drowning death of 12-year-old Fernando Torres Moreno.

Investigators say Dobbins' dogs chased Torres Moreno into Central Park Lake this summer. Police say Dobbins rescued his dogs but left the struggling child in the water.

Torres Moreno died at the hospital the next day.
Dobbins still faces involuntary manslaughter and animal control charges. He is set to be arraigned on Oct. 8.

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