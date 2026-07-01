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Man accused in drowning death of kid in California City pleads not guilty

Kenneth Dobbins pleaded not guilty in the drowning death of 12-year-old Fernando Torres Moreno in California City.
A man accused of letting his dogs chase a 12-year-old into a California City lake, where the boy drowned, pleaded not guilty in a Bakersfield courtroom.
Man pleads not guilty in drowning death of 12-year-old
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kenneth Dobbins, 68, pleaded not guilty in a Bakersfield courtroom after being accused in the drowning death of 12-year-old Fernando Torres Moreno.

Dobbins is accused of letting his two dogs chase Torres Moreno into the waters of Central Park Lake in California City, where Torres Moreno began to struggle to stay above water. Torres Moreno later died after being pulled from the water.

According to a search warrant, police allege Dobbins went into the water to retrieve the dogs but did not attempt to help Torres Moreno, walking away while calling his dogs to follow him.

Dobbins made his first court appearance after not showing up on Monday. He is due back in court on July 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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