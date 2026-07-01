Man accused in drowning death of kid in California City pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kenneth Dobbins, 68, pleaded not guilty in a Bakersfield courtroom after being accused in the drowning death of 12-year-old Fernando Torres Moreno.

Dobbins is accused of letting his two dogs chase Torres Moreno into the waters of Central Park Lake in California City, where Torres Moreno began to struggle to stay above water. Torres Moreno later died after being pulled from the water.

According to a search warrant, police allege Dobbins went into the water to retrieve the dogs but did not attempt to help Torres Moreno, walking away while calling his dogs to follow him.

Dobbins made his first court appearance after not showing up on Monday. He is due back in court on July 14.

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