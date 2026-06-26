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Man arrested after dogs chased 12-year-old boy to his death at California park

Kenneth Dobbins, 68, was taken into custody in Lancaster after a citizen spotted him and called police
Kenneth Dobbins, 68, was arrested in Lancaster after his dogs chased a boy into a lake, where he drowned.
California City Police/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.
Kenneth Dobbins, 68, was arrested in Lancaster after his dogs chased a boy into a lake, where he drowned.
Kenneth Dobbins, 68, was arrested in Lancaster after his dogs chased a boy into a lake, where he drowned.
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CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Kenneth Dobbins, 68, has been arrested in connection with a June 18 dog attack that led to the death of 12-year-old Fernando Torres Moreno at a California city park.

Los Angeles County deputies arrested Dobbins in Lancaster on Thursday after a citizen spotted him walking near her workplace and called police. Deputies quickly located Dobbins and took him into custody.

Authorities say Dobbins' two off-leash dogs chased Fernando into a lake at the park. The boy drowned while trying to escape.

Dobbins is being held at a Kern County jail awaiting charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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