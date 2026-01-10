Motorcyclist dies in solo crash on Jacks Ranch Road in Mojave area Friday afternoon

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after crashing on Jacks Ranch Road in the Mojave area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:38 p.m. on Jacks Ranch Road south of Upjohn Avenue. The rider was driving a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle southbound when he veered off the road to the west for unknown reasons and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash. Driver impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor at this time, CHP said.

The identity of the victim can be obtained by contacting the Kern County Coroner's Office.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Hayes at the Mojave Area office at (661) 823-5500 or email CHPMojaveTips@chp.ca.gov.

The California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to properly wear their seatbelt and drive responsibly by following speed limits, maintaining safe distances from other vehicles, and only passing when legal and safe.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

