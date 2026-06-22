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One child dead, another hospitalized after dog attack at Central Park in California City

Fernando Torres Moreno, 12, was pulled from a nearby lake while running from the dogs. No arrests have been made.
California City (FILE)
23ABC News
Sign outside California City, California.
California City (FILE)
Posted

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A 12-year-old boy is dead and another child was hospitalized after two unleashed dogs attacked a group of children at Central Park in California City on Friday, June 18.

California City Mayor Edwin Hawkins said police responded to the scene after reports that four children had been mauled.

Fernando Torres Moreno, 12, jumped into a nearby lake to escape the charging dogs. Officers pulled Fernando from the water, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

A second child suffered serious, though non-life-threatening, dog bite wounds and has since been released from the hospital. Two additional children were shaken but did not require medical treatment.

Authorities say the dogs, both mixed breed, were off-leash but in the presence of their owner when the attack unfolded.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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