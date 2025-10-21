Couple faces 12 felony charges for child abuse

NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney's Office on Monday, October 20, filed 12 felony charges against a husband and wife relating to child abuse.

Matthew James, 38, and Brittney James, 35, were arrested at their home in North Edwards during the week prior.

Investigators identified three victims of child abuse under the age of 14.

The couple is charged with three counts of torture, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, three counts of false imprisonment, and three counts of cruelty likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Matthew James is an employee at the Muroc Joint Union School District and there is also a Matt James that is listed as being a teacher at Boron Junior-Senior High School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

