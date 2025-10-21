Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEdwards Air Force Base / Rosamond / Mojave

Actions

Couple faces 12 felony charges for child abuse

Matthew and Brittney James arrested at North Edwards home, accused of torturing three children under 14
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County couple charged with 12 felonies in child abuse case
Posted

NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney's Office on Monday, October 20, filed 12 felony charges against a husband and wife relating to child abuse.

Matthew James, 38, and Brittney James, 35, were arrested at their home in North Edwards during the week prior.

Investigators identified three victims of child abuse under the age of 14.

The couple is charged with three counts of torture, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, three counts of false imprisonment, and three counts of cruelty likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Matthew James is an employee at the Muroc Joint Union School District and there is also a Matt James that is listed as being a teacher at Boron Junior-Senior High School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Mostly Sunny

85° / 60°

0%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 56°

4%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 54°

6%

Friday

10/24/2025

Sunny

78° / 55°

5%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 56°

5%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 53°

12%

Monday

10/27/2025

Sunny

73° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

73° / 53°

2%