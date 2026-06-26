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Eight killed in B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base remembered as 'dedicated professionals'

Officials addressed the base this week to honor the eight people killed in a B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, as investigators work to determine what went wrong.
Eight people killed in a B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base are remembered as investigators work to determine what went wrong.
B-52 crash victims remembered at Edwards Air Force Base
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EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KERO) — More than a week after a deadly B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, officials gathered to remember the eight people killed in the incident, calling them friends and dedicated professionals.

Col. Thomas Tauer reflected on a memorial plaque inside the Edwards Chapel during an address to the base this week.

"On the walls of the Edwards Chapel there is a plaque that reads in memory of the test pilots and aircrew members killed during the performance of flight tests and support missions before last monday that wall held 145 names with it's first entry in 1944. Last Monday 8 more voices joined that silent rollcall," Tauer said.

The investigation into the crash is still underway. It is not yet known what exactly went wrong during the flight.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE DEADLY CRASH AT THE AIR FORCE BASE:

Recap of B-52 Crash at Edwards Air Force Base

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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