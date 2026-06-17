Eight people killed in plane crash at Edwards Air Force Base identified

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KERO) — Eight people killed in a plane crash at Edwards Air Force Base have been identified. Officials released the names following a 24-hour waiting period to notify families.

The crash happened just after takeoff around 11:20 a.m. Monday. The base deemed the crash not survivable for the mixed crew of military personnel and contractors aboard.

The eight people killed were:

Col. Gregory Watson, 53, weapon systems officer, Boeing (Air Force reservist, assigned 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Texas), Shreveport, La.

Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 50, pilot, Boeing, Tehachapi, Calif.

Maj. Alexander Davis, 34, weapon systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Lancaster, Calif.

Maj. Robert Dee, 40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Maj. Brad Hovey, 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Jeromy Smith, 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Rosamond, Calif.

Christopher Rischar, 41, flight test engineer, JT4 contractor, Lancaster, Calif.

Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, said the victims "were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates."

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy," Tauer said.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE CRASH BELOW:

Recap of B-52 Crash at Edwards Air Force Base

An Interim Safety Investigation Board is currently investigating the crash. The airfield remains closed until further notice.

Edwards Air Force Base has opened its Emergency Family Assistance Center for those managing grief associated with the crash. The center is open to all active duty, civilian and contractor personnel on base.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

