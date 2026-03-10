Helicopter crashes near Mojave; road closures in effect

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A helicopter went down near Mojave Monday afternoon, prompting road closures and a response from multiple agencies.

The California Highway Patrol received a call just after 3 p.m. reporting a helicopter down and on fire near Oak Creek Road and 90th Street West, an area near the Tehachapi Pass Wind Farm.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

Oak Creek Road is closed between Koch Street and CalPortland Access Road.

The FAA is in contact with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

