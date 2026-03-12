Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Idaho man identified in deadly helicopter crash near Mojave

The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified Steven Madewell, 62, as the victim of a March 9 helicopter crash near Oak Creek Road and 70th Street West.
MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A 62-year-old Idaho man has been identified as the person killed in a helicopter crash near Mojave earlier this week.

Per the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the victim as Steven Madewell, who died at the scene of the crash on March 9.

The crash occurred in an open field near Oak Creek Road and 70th Street West near Mojave.

KCSO and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

