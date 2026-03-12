Idaho man identified in deadly helicopter crash near Mojave

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A 62-year-old Idaho man has been identified as the person killed in a helicopter crash near Mojave earlier this week.

Per the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the victim as Steven Madewell, who died at the scene of the crash on March 9.

The crash occurred in an open field near Oak Creek Road and 70th Street West near Mojave.

KCSO and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing the investigation.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS STORY ON THE CRASH BELOW:

Helicopter crashes near Mojave; road closures in effect

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

