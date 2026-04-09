Kern County deputies recover $1 million in stolen Legos from trucks

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities in Kern County have recovered $1 million worth of stolen Legos after intercepting two box trucks in Mojave.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious vehicles on Tuesday and stopped the trucks as they attempted to leave the area. Inside, deputies found the massive haul of toys.

Investigators discovered that thieves had stolen two freight trailers transporting the Legos from Texas to Southern California.

Three men were arrested and face charges of cargo theft and conspiracy.

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