“A lot of labor, a lot of love”: One family farm gets a little wild for Easter

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. — The Into the Wild family farm hosts their first fundraiser since opening their rescue farm in October.



With goals of expanding and education with hands-on experience, Into the Wild farm looks to the community.

With plans for a Spring Fling event underway, Into the Wild hopes to start the fundraising process so they can continue to care for the rescued animals.

The Spring Fling event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Into the Wild family farm believes life on the farm is full of adventure.

“My nonprofit is called Into the Wild farm because I feel like when you go into the wild, it renews you,” said Erin Dunphy, founder of Into the Wild farm, who started up the farm in October with her mom, Sandra Marshall.

“Having her as my mom sparks it all” Erin Dunphy

After seeing the heart-to-heart connection between her kids and animals, Dunphy had an idea:

“...What about a farm school?” she said. “It also provides the children with a learning experience to be able to learn how to work with them and learn how to love on them.”

Love that these animals weren’t previously offered before joining Into the Wild.

“It gives us a helping hand and it gives the kids an experience that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Dunphy said.

“A lot of labor, a lot of love” Erin Dunphy

But it takes money to care for animals that have been rescued.

“They need instant care, rehabilitation, food, doctoring, whatever it is that they need,” said Dunphy. “The second phase is working with the community and the community’s children and giving them a safe space to run around and play and learn.”

Right now, the family is paying out-of-pocket for everything.

“It’s killing me to tell you the truth,” Marshall said.

So the farm decided to host a Spring Fling.

“One of the locals had reached out to me and mentioned that they used to do an Easter egg hunt in town and the gentleman that was doing it is no longer doing it,” Dunphy said. “And they would love it if we took it over.”

Entrance is free, and the donation-based event will include an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter bunny, local vendors, face painting, one to two food trucks, and a drawing with donated gifts.

The Spring Fling event takes place on March 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1957 Julien Lane.

“It’s family fun and it should be a great day,” Dunphy said.

