Artworks Gallery connects the mountains to local students while supporting the next generation of artists

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — Artworks Gallery connects the mountain community to local students while supporting the next generation of artists.



The Artworks Gallery in Pine Mountain Club helps launch local high school students’ careers while growing their passion for art.

The Artworks Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Student’s art is only displayed in the gallery until Sunday, May 26.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Digital art, pottery, metal sculptures, and more.

Students at the Frazier Mountain High School showcase their work at the Artworks Gallery in Pine Mountain Club.

Local artist Tim Ellis, who also teaches his passion at Frazier Mountain High School, said his goal is for students to find their style.

“For me to see a young person find their passion and be able to teach them the skills that I have honed in myself is so exciting,” said Ellis. “I teach enough things that I hope they can find some way that they can relate to art and find their creative outlet.”

Students– grasping their pen, paint brush, clay, or other utensil– and sharing their work with the community.

“The things around me, the things that people think about but are afraid to speak out– that’s the main inspiration for my art,” said Mia Wilson, one of Ellis’ students.

Wilson feels being a part of the gallery helps to create much more than a portfolio.

“I’ve gotten way better at doing art. Just how I see art… my viewpoint on it has changed. I think that’s helped me evolve both as an artist and as a person.”

“I’ve gotten way better at doing art. Just how I see art… my viewpoint on it has changed. I think that’s helped me evolve both as an artist and as a person.” Mia Wilson, student at Frazier Mountain High School

Some see it as a way to connect with others.

“I used to sketch my teachers and classmates when I lived in Russia a lot because I wouldn’t be able to interact with the class since I was foreign,” said Akira Lawrence, another one of Ellis’ students. “They didn’t really want someone who wasn’t fluent in the language joining in the lessons. So I’d sit at the back of the classroom and just draw everyone.”

Now using that art to connect with their peers with the help of their instructor.

“Mr. Ellis, my art teacher, really, really helped me get to the point where I am right now,” said Wilson. “So that’s mainly why I’m still doing art.”

“I started at a very young age, my dad inspired me, but Mr. Ellis really got it into my system and made me who I am right now.”

“I started at a very young age, my dad inspired me, but Mr. Ellis really got it into my system and made me who I am right now.” Eva Mikhailova, student at Frazier Mountain High School

Each year, Ellis strives to expand their reach, eventually branching into bigger galleries– and it all begins at home.

“It continues to grow and support the students,” said Ellis. “And maybe it could even help launch students’ careers even more than it already has.”

Sunday, May 26 is the last day student’s work will be displayed. The Artworks Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

