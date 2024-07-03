As Fourth of July festivities roll into the weekend, Wine in the Pines prepares to host a 'grape' event

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — For their 20th “Wine in the Pines” event, the Pine Mountain Club Commercial Property Owners Association hopes to raise 10-thousand dollars for revitalizing their local memorial wall.



The Pine Mountain Club community plans to bring a local memorial back to life.

"Wine in the Pines" donates a portion of their sales towards the Pine Mountain Club Desert Storm Memorial.

The 20th Wine in the Pines event will take place on July 6, 2024 in the Village of Pine Mountain Club.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During the Fourth of July, some people spend the week with friends and family, celebrating with fireworks and barbecues.

In Pine Mountain Club, the community comes together to support local veterans.

Debbie Bailey, president of the Commercial Property Owners Association, organized their annual wine festival– "Wine in the Pines".

“As you can see, you can’t even read some of the names right now,” says Bailey, describing the memorial. “We wanna put some other names on the back side of it as well.”

Each year, the event not only raises a glass in celebration, but also raises money for charity.

Organizations that benefited in the past include Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society, and local schools.

But this year, a portion of sales goes towards the Veterans' Desert Storm Memorial Wall.

“...As a board, we decided that [it] would be a great thing to put our money towards this year,” said Bailey. “And to give everybody in town recognition that they deserve for the service they provided to our country.”

Bailey said many of those honored at their memorial still live in Pine Mountain Club.

Michael Franco is a local veteran. He said the gesture might seem small, but has a big impact on those who served.

“I think it’s a good way to spend the money towards the veterans, honoring them. They fought for the country and I think it’d be good to refurbish it and make it nicer for them and honor them in that way,” said Franco. “There are a lot of veterans up here, so I think it’d be good for them to see it and help remember what they fought for and who they were with when they were fighting.”

Bailey says their goal is to raise $10,000 at the 2024 event.

Wine in the Pines is on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in the Village of Pine Mountain Club. For those who can’t make it but would like to donate, visit the Wine in the Pines website.

