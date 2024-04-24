Batter, Batter, Swing! It’s all hands on deck for the Frazier Mountain Little League

150 kids in the mountains are stepping up to the plate.

The Frazier Mountain Little League teaches kids to strive to always do their best.

With the support of the community, the league has been able to level up the playing field.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

“It’s good for them. It teaches them that camaraderie and team environment type of thing.” Casey Moore, president of Frazier Mountain Little League

Casey Moore is the president of Frazier Mountain Little League. He's been president for eight years, coaching little league softball and soccer in the summer.

But Moore wasn’t always on the field.

“My dad was always working. So pretty much sports when I was a kid wasn’t an option…,” said Moore.

So when his six kids were ready to get their heads in the game, Moore decided to step up to the plate.

“Being involved, it was pretty much, do I want to be like the parent on the bleachers or do I want to be out there helping?,” Moore said.

Now giving his family, and others in the mountains, opportunities that he didn’t have at their age.

“When I was in third grade, I was third base and a ball was coming straight at me. I couldn’t see it, so I just put my hand up and I caught it, and I got the man out.” Mason Moore, Frazier Mountain Little League

“Not being able to do it as a kid, I always look at my friends and like they were playing baseball, or they were going to plan on travel teams or going to different places,” said Moore. “I always wanted to do that. So I want to give that opportunity to my kids.”

Moore said having sports like Little League on the mountain is a whole different ball game compared to bigger cities.

“It’s almost like a family,” said Moore. “I can walk across this field right now and know pretty much 90% of the people out here.”

Mason Marsala, who is a part of the Frazier Mountain Little League, said, “Bakersfield is a city, but the mountains are like out in the out, and like nowhere. And it’s really cool cause in the city, there are tons of people talking and stuff. But here it’s just quiet.”

As president and coach, Moore said a lot of his advice applies both on and off of the field.

“Everybody has a bad day,” Moore said. “The best kid that hits consistently will still fall in a slump once in a while. So you expect the team to pick them up.”

At the end of the day, they’ll strive to win. But win or lose, they’ll always do their best.

“Do I expect my kids to be pros? Probably not,” said Moore. “But at least they can look back and they can remember the home run that he got, the championship ring that he got for being the winning team at the end of the season… it’s just memories that I didn’t have as a kid.”

Frazier Mountain Little League is always looking for donations and volunteers to keep the non-profit running.

