Bigfoot Drinks Coffee: A new cafe opens up in Pine Mountain Club

Video shows the grand opening of the Bigfoot Cafe in the Pine Mountain Club, featuring Bigfoot playing some mystical music.

David DeLuise, Julia DeLuise, Amy Masuhara, and William Graney launch the Bigfoot Cafe, incorporating creativity into the community.

Locals gather for the ribbon cutting and a special guest– Bigfoot playing the flute.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bigfoot or sasquatch?

That’s one of the questions the Bigfoot Cafe asks the Pine Mountain community as they open up shop.

Julia and her husband, David DeLuise, are two of four people who own the Bigfoot cafe.

Julia said, “What I love about Bigfoot is that Bigfoot connects people. So it doesn’t matter what you believe in, what religion or political views you have, Bigfoot is for everybody.”

David grew up in the Pine Mountain Club, and the cafe is his gift back to town.

“The Pine Mountain community is community,” David said. “...People are here for each other.”

The cafe hosted its grand opening, gathering friends and locals to the coffee shop, bookstore, flower shop, and jewelry shop.

“One of the reasons why we did this is because when Julia was 10, she painted a picture of herself with a flower store,” David said. “So that was my motivation for doing this other than having amazing coffee on the mountain.”

Weaving in the community’s creativity, the Bigfoot Cafe plans to host craft events and activities for locals to get involved.

Julia said, “I feel like it’s a place where creativity flourishes. So that’s what I find most compelling.”

For people not wanting to embrace their creative side, David has one final message.

He said, “Leave all your worries outside, come in, have a good time at the Bigfoot Cafe, and then you can go back to your worries, a little bit more caffeinated.”

The Bigfoot Cafe is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Wednesdays and Thursdays.

