BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT: Winning lottery ticket sold at local store in Frazier Park

History was made in the small community of Frazier Park as an over one billion dollar lottery ticket was sold at Midway Market and Liquor.

No winner has come forward with the winning ticket yet, so be sure to check those tickets. According to California Lottery, the winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, Midway Market's owners receive one million dollars, complete with a presentation of a comically large check from California Lottery.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Fraizer Park, there isn’t necessarily a lot of media attention, but there was certainly a lot of commotion at Midway Market and Liquor on Thursday. The reason? A one billion dollar winning lottery ticket was sold here. California Lottery officials came to present the owners of the store with a one million dollar check for selling the winning ticket.

The overall feeling in Frazier Park was "surreal" as locals and media alike gathered to celebrate the sale of a winning lottery ticket. Nidal Khalil, or Andy, is part owner of Midway Market. At the presentation, he expressed gratitude for his community.

"First of all, I want to thank Frazier Park people for supporting a small business such as us,” Khalil said.

A winning lottery ticket, let alone a billion dollar one, isn’t something that happens everyday. Janea Herrera, one of the workers, told 23ABC she isn’t sure who actually sold the winning ticket.

"It feels surreal. That’s like–it does not feel real to me. Even hearing it come from my boss’s mouth, I need to see it with my own eyes, and I’ll believe it,” Herrera said.

Owning a piece of paper worth one billion dollars is pretty unusual, and it’s something California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker says players should take seriously. And, make sure to take good care of that ticket if you think you’ve won.

“We are talking about life-changing money. We are talking about extreme wealth here with 1.7 billion dollars. Not a lot of people will ever get to know what that feels like, and it is really exciting, but its also something our players should take very seriously is they’ve won," Becker explained.

For other businesses in the area, the increase in media attention presents hope for an influx of crowds to their small community.

"Hopefully now that they know that we sell winning tickets here, then they will–they will keep coming and buying,” said Donna Crow, owner of Crow's Custom Cookies.

If you think you may be that lucky winner, make sure to check your numbers and sign the back of that lottery ticket before going to present it to California state lottery officials at one of their offices. For more information, visit the California Lottery website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

