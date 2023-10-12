BILLIONAIRE STATUS: Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Frazier Park

FRAZIER PARK, Calif (KERO) — Someone in California, and possibly Kern County, is a very lucky and a very rich person. After the drawing Wednesday night, a single winner took home the $1.73 billion jackpot. According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Frazier Park at the Midway Market & Gas Station.

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball was 10.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook, people saying congratulations. Pretty crazy,” the store’s night worker, identified only as Duke, told KCAL-TV.

“Somebody owes me a truck,” he said with a smile. “A lot of customers come in, you know they come in every day to get their tickets, religiously. And a lot of them ... said: ‘Oh, if I win I’m gonna get you a new truck.’ So where’s my truck? I’ll be waiting.”

He expected the winner will be a local resident.

Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

The jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 36 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. And wins in recent months have been few and far between.

