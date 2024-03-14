Books for a Buck!

Video shows a local library giving books a second life for the community to enjoy.

Susan Chaney, president of Friends of the Frazier Park Library, says the organization brings learning opportunities to those who may not have access otherwise.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There are people here who can’t afford to buy their child a book… And for them to come in and pick out a free book, that’s… they are thrilled and the kids get so happy about it.” Susan Chaney, president of Friends of Frazier Park Library

All thanks to Friends of the Library, a non profit organization that takes pre-loved books, and sells them– 50 cents for paperback, or a dollar for hardcover.

“All these books are donated by the community and then we can do things to help the library, like fund summer reading programs,” said Susan Chaney, Friends of Frazier Park Library president.

Funds that the county cannot always provide.

“Every county has a limit on what they can spend on their library system, including Kern County,” said Chaney.

Giving back to the library; and, “It is a way to give back to the community,” Chaney said.

To all ages!

“He’s three and a half, so he got five books, and then today I had an Anne Lamott book and a cookbook.” Ken Fales, Friends of the Library member

Ken Fales, a member of Friends of the Library, found that he and his son connect through these books.

“I was here yesterday with my son…I’m building a Harry Potter collection for him,” Fales said.

The event runs until March 16th. But in case you missed the event, a smaller selection of books for sale are offered at the library.

For those interested in donating books, visit the Frazier Park Branch Library.

