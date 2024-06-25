Bringing movement to the mountains: Kern Public Health hosts ‘Know your Numbers'

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Going to the gym can be expensive and time-consuming, but Kern County Public Health helps the community– for free. The ‘Know your Numbers’ program, shares how to stay fit and active in the mountains.



Officials say almost 78% of Kern county adults are either overweight or obese.

With Kern County Public Health’s free seven week program, ‘Know Your Numbers’ is determined to get a head start on fighting chronic disease before it starts.

The free final health screening in Frazier Park takes place at the Frazier Park Branch Library on June 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Frazier Park Branch Library offers skills beyond books, bringing movement to the mountains.

“She got me moving,” said Jean Raymondi, one of the participants from Frazier Park.

Kern County Public Health hosts ‘know your numbers’– and no, it’s not math– it’s fitness and nutrition.

The free seven-week program started with a health screening.

“The first day I came in, they told me my cholesterol was like out the roof, but my blood sugar was good,” said Raymondi. “They measured my blood pressure height and weight and calculated my BMI.”

The screening was followed by five weeks of fitness and nutrition education each Wednesday.

Aaron Stonelake, a public health nutritionist with Kern Public Health, said, “Things from chair yoga to circuit training to just some different dance pump-type classes from our fitness instructor, Condi.”

Between Stonelake's expertise in nutrition and Condi Burdick's in fitness, the program brought valuable resources to the county.

“It’s important that we hit every community within Kern County,” said Stonelake. “Whether a big or small community, large population, small population, we wanna be able to be accessible to everybody.”

The program crosses the finish line with a final health screening, which will take place on June 26.

But before that final screening, Raymondi said she’s already noticed major changes since day one. She said that the classes gave her the ‘push’ she needed to get back up on her feet.

“When I first came into the class, I’d have to push myself up off the chairs, especially off the toilet, you know, because my quads were so weak,” said Raymondi. “… And now I can stand up from a chair and not have to push. It’s fabulous.”

Each week’s topics varied, but they not only addressed current health conditions, but are dedicated to preventing illnesses.

“A lot of them are things that hopefully I can help with lowering chronic disease in Kern County,” said Stonelake.

With one day left, Public Health hopes the community can come together.

“The more people we have in communities, the more ability we’re gonna have to return to that community sooner,” said Stonelake. “Because we’re gonna see, ‘man, that was well received in this community.’”

“I want them to come back,” said Raymondi. “I’m gonna miss them.”

Know Your Numbers wraps up their program with a free final health screening on Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone to join in the Frazier Park Branch Library.

