Bringing the Red Dot's mission into the kitchen

Video shows the Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen offering free meals to celebrate their founder's birthday.

Meals are available until December 11.

To order, call the Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen before 11 a.m.

Meal pick-up will be available between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Feeding the heart and soul– that’s what the Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen says they prioritize with each dish.

And the kitchen takes their mission a step further, by giving back to the community.

Daniel Schwartz who works at Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen said, “The Red Dot, not really a restaurant, we’re here basically just to feed from our hearts, to take care of people.”

Many say food is the way to someone's heart– and the Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen takes this message seriously.

Michelle Wells, a frequent visitor said, “When they make the food here, they make it with the intention of love, and when you leave, your feet are floating.”

And, in perfect time to celebrate.

“Mai Ji, our teacher’s birthday is on December 11,” Schwartz said. “So we all decided that… it would just be lovely to offer a meal [on] us.”

For founder Mai Ji's birthday, the Red Dot gifts the community with a meal made from scratch.

Schwartz said, “She’s not a person that needs to be given much. For her, the greatest joy would be to give to others.”

While Mai Ji is away on a trip to India, that doesn’t stop the kitchen from cooking in her honor.

Head chef Harman Singh said, “There’s no limitation, and you can really get creative.”

Singh said what drew him into the kitchen, “Each spice brings something different to the table as far as your health goes. So part of our thing was to educate the community, how to bring that into their diet somehow.”

Beyond encouraging a healthy diet, the Red Dot said there’s more to each bite.

Schwartz said, “It’s just like we wanted to do from our hearts and we’ve always done, you know, for us, this is about serving others.”

Food is first come, first serve.

To get a free meal, call the Red Dot before 11 a.m. Then, your meal will be ready between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free meal event lasts until December 11.

