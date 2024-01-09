Buckled up and ready to go?

Video shows one way Frazier Park locals can get to Bakersfield or Santa Clarita for free

Kern Transit offers free rides on Route 130 until June 30, 2024

Route 130 travels from Bakersfield to Santa Clarita, stopping in Frazier Park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Driving or catching a ride to Frazier Park can be stressful, not to mention expensive for some residents.

Kern Transit offers free rides up to the mountain community, but that might change.

Alexa Kolosky, Public Works manager of Kern Regional Transit, said Kern Transit’s Route 130 bridges the gap between the mountain communities with the rest of Kern and Los Angeles county.

“We are a regional bus service, so our mission is to bring people from the outlying areas into larger cities where there are resources and goods and services that they can’t reach otherwise,” Kolosky said. “We provide Route 130, which goes from Bakersfield to Santa Clarita. It also serves Lebec and Frazier Park.”

Plus, Kern Transit says you don’t need to break the bank.

While the ride-along is normally somewhere between $1-$5, a Caltrans grant grants residents free rides on Route 130.

“It’s designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, encourage ride-sharing, and encourage transit usage. So it benefits the air as well as benefits our ridership by allowing us to provide them free fares,” said Kolosky.

Or, you can even make money.

With routes throughout the county, Kern Transit hires drivers throughout the communities.

Kolosky said, “For the outlying areas, most of the drivers reside in the communities that they serve.”

Kern Transit also offers Dial-A-Ride, steering through Cuddy Valley, Gorman, Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Lebec, and Pinon Pines.

“Dial-A-Ride is a curb-to-curb service that we provide for the outlying community areas,” said Kolosky. “It can pick you up from your doorstep and then take you to the bus stop or take you to a grocery store, any other resource that’s in the area of the Dial-A-Ride service area.”

Dial-A-Ride requires a reservation at least one day in advance to guarantee a ride.

And while Dial-A-Ride isn’t free, it offers a quick trip for less than a cup of coffee.

Kolosky said, “It’s $2 one way. If you qualify for a reduced fare card, it’s $1.”

The downside is the downfall.

“We will do the service up until a ‘Chains Required’ sign or a point where the road becomes too icy,” said Kolosky. “But once that hits, we are unable to do service just because of safety concerns.”

Kern Transit tries to keep the community informed of these changes through its website, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Route 130 and Frazier Mountain Dial-A-Ride are available Monday through Saturday.

Hours of Operation for Frazier Mountain Dial-A-Ride:



7:30 am - 5:15 pm Monday - Saturday

Sunday: No service

Hours of Operation for Route 130:

M-F: 5:40 am - 8:25 pm

Sat: 7:20 am - 3:55 pm

Sun: No service

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

