Building this community from the ground up

Video shows 22 acres of land that will soon become Terra Vista, new housing next to the Outlets at Tejon.

Hugh McMahon, Executive Vice President of real estate for Tejon Ranch, said the project will bring more work opportunities, housing options, and accessibility to the community.

Construction for phase one is expected to begin by the end of January.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tejon Ranch is upgrading the Outlets, by building a residential community right next door.

Hugh McMahon, Executive Vice President of real estate for Tejon Ranch, said Terra Vista will vastly improve the quality of life for local workers.

“We’re bringing up to 495 apartment homes to Kern County, the community, but in particular to the southern valley. And we’re doing this to serve the workforce here at the Ranch Commerce Center and the surrounding area,” McMahon said. “We believe that with the shortage of housing in Bakersfield, it just makes sense to offer this for the folks that work here and now they’ll have a quality location where they can live, work, and play.”

McMahon adds that the project will be made accessible to the community.

“The whole idea was to make this attainable, affordable for the folks that work here. The rents are gonna be very comparable to Bakersfield.”

As for what the exact costs are, McMahon said, “We’re not going public with that yet.”

The project is separated into three phases.

Phase one brings 228 units– mostly studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with plenty of amenities.

“The clubhouse, the pool, the REC center, the fitness center, the park, the tot lot, the dog park, all of that’s coming along in the first phase,” said McMahon. “It will [probably take] until the first half, let’s say of 2025 to deliver our first units. And then the rest of them will shortly thereafter.”

Phase two brings in an additional 150 units, followed by the third and final phase, which they expect will be another 108 units.

McMahon said, “It was challenging to find a product that met the needs of our target market while at the same time making sure it was economic for the company. And we think we’ve achieved that.”

He added that this project hits close to home. “Growing up in Bakersfield and having the opportunity to make an impact on Kern county, to create an opportunity for thousands of people to have jobs, and how a place where hundreds of people will be able to live, and ultimately expanding that to where thousands and thousands of people will have a place to live… yeah, it’s humbling and very gratifying to see it become real.”

Tejon Ranch will post progress updates and eventually leasing information on their website.

