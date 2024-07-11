Caltrans starts road closures on Northbound I-5– here’s what you need to know

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — The Northbound Interstate 5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project started July 10, 2024 at 6 pm, which closes some roads during specific hours.

According to Caltrans, these are the expected road closures:



Lane three on Northbound I-5 from Frazier Mountain Park Rd. (Exit 205) to 0.25 miles south of Fort Tejon (Exit 210).

To access the Frazier Mountain Park Road exit (Exit 205), the Tejon Pass Rest Area exit (Exit 206), and Lebec exit (Exit 207), daytime traffic (6am to 6pm) will need to be in the #4 (right) lane before the traffic split. Vehicles in the two left-most lanes will not have access to these exits during the construction period. Construction is expected to be completed in late October 2024. The Northbound I-5 on-ramps at Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) and the on and off-ramps at Tejon Pass Rest Area (Exit 206) and Lebec (Exit 207) will be closed Sunday night to Friday morning from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each week.

The Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Frazier Mountain Park Rd. will be accessible during construction operations. o The Northbound I-5 right lane will be closed from Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) to 0.25 miles south of Fort Tejon (Exit 210) Sunday night to Friday morning, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each week. Lane four (the right lane) will be closed from Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) to 0.25 miles south of Fort Tejon (Exit 210) Sunday night to Friday morning, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each week.

There will be no construction operations on Friday and Saturday nights or on holidays.

A posted detour will use Southbound I-5 to the Gorman exit (Exit 202) to enter Northbound I-5 for overnight travel during construction hours.

Stay safe and plan ahead!

