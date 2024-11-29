December is less than a week away, and the FFA is ready to get you rockin' around the tree

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — “Working hard to support tomorrow's farmers and ranchers”– that’s the motto for the Future Farmers of America's Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser and Festival.



The Future Farmers of America organization invites you to support farmers and ranchers by buying a Christmas tree.

Money raised at the weekend-long event, sponsored by High Jack Ranch and North Fork Ranch, goes toward the FFA programs at both Frazier Mountain High School and El Tejon Middle School.

The FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser and Festival takes place on November 30 and December 1 at North Fork Ranch.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’re feeling festive after your Thanksgiving feast, the Future Farmers of America organization prepares to host its first Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser and Festival.

The event, sponsored by High Jack Ranch and North Fork Ranch, raises money for students like Mia Willson, FFA reporter with Frazier Mountain High School.

“We’re gonna have Christmas trees, which is the main part. We’re gonna have independent vendors from our own students selling things. We’re gonna have food, we’re gonna have games,” said Willson. “It’s just gonna be a fun time for everyone.”

The event also raises money for students like Juan Meza, an FFA reporter with El Tejon Middle School.

“It makes me want to help others and be able to help the community and give back to the school,” said Meza.

“Working hard to support tomorrow's farmers and ranchers”– that’s the motto for the festival, as each sale benefits both the high school and middle school FFA programs.

23ABC neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “What are you gonna do with the money that’s raised?”

Willson responded, “We are gonna spend it on improving our AG area and improving field trips for students, things like that.”

The weekend-long fundraiser begins on Saturday from 11am to 7pm and ends the following day, starting with a pancake breakfast from 10 am to noon and wrapping up the event by 5pm.

There will be noble and douglas fir trees for sale, wreaths, farm products, music, games, a school-raised pig for auction, vendors, and more.

“This is the first time this specific event is happening and we’re really excited and we hope that it goes well so we can hold events like this in the future,” said Willson.

The FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser and Festival takes place on November 30 and December 1 at North Fork Ranch.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

