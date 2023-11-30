“Dump the Trash Tax”: Neighbors help neighbors to tackle the trash ‘tax’

Video shows neighbors collaborating to get as many signatures as possible to protest possible trash fees.

The public hearing is scheduled for December 5, 2023 at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Facebook posts, coverage in the local newspaper and even traveling door to door. Following the meeting in late October, members of the Frazier Park community are determined to get the word out on the impending trash fees.

Since homeowners were notified of Senate Bill 1383 increasing trash fees, Frazier Park residents have taken it upon themselves to lead this battle, garnering as many signed petitions as they can.

Sheri Treanor, one of the Frazier Park residents, said, “We’ve left petitions on people’s doors, [we] have written to people off the mountain that have multiple properties that had no idea this was happening.”

One of the locals leading the booth said, “I think within a week maybe less, we had the booth set up and a game plan to get this thing rolling.”

As the public hearing gets closer, neighbors say they are looking out for their neighbors; making sure each has a say by hand-delivering as many petitions as possible.

“I agree with what they’re doing in the city, but for us here, we’re at an elevation where we have bears,” Treanor said. “And we’re actually not supposed to put food in any of our bins anyway.”

So far, Kern County Public Works said there have been 709 signatures verified and 180 that were not. For the majority protest to be successful, 842 verified signatures are required.

Kern County Public Works also said that the 180 non-verified signatures consisted of 61 duplicates, one that was illegible, two didn’t have signatures, one did not have an address (or they couldn’t read it), 51 were not in the mandated census tract, 34 were classified as commercial or vacant land, and 30 were signed by someone other than the property owner (renters/tenants).

“Our goal is to get close to 1,000 signatures on our petition forms,” one of the locals said. “We’re getting very close but we wanna show the board that everyone up here is upset about this, not just 842 of us.”

Treanor added, “Whether you think that this is good for our community because maybe it’ll keep our streets with less trash, the way that they’re going about it is not the right way.”

Protests can be submitted to the Clerk of the Board until the end of the day on Monday, December 4. Protests can also be submitted at the public hearing on December 5.

Kern County Public Works also notes:

The Public Hearing for the proposed Frazier Park UCA will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the first floor of the County Building located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on December 5, 2023.

The Public Hearing will be held in conjunction with 13 other Public Hearings for the 13 other proposed UCAs that are located throughout the county. The county anticipates a large community turnout at the Board meeting and advises participants to arrive early.

Anyone who would like to address the Board of Supervisors on the issue will be able to speak during the Public Comment period, but each speaker is allotted two minutes to address the Board.

