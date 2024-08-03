Eat pancakes, support veterans in the mountains

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Eating pancakes in the Frazier Park mountains raises money for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9791.



Frazier Park residents prepare for their upcoming Fiesta Days, including the Veterans of Foreign War’s annual fundraiser.

One of the ways they prepare– fills up their stomach while supporting local veterans.

The VFW pancake breakfast takes place at the Frazier Park Community Center on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since 1969, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9791 has hosted their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Terry Staley, vice president of the Mountain Memories Association and a first-year trustee for the VFW in Frazier Park, said the pancake breakfast alone brings in hundreds each year.

“All the proceeds… go to the part of the VFW, and we have a scholarship fund we do,” said Staley. “Being a VFW member myself, it’s fantastic you know cause what it does benefit, everybody here involved with both organizations, plus the community themselves.”

The annual fundraiser takes place on the same weekend as Fiesta Days.

This year, the breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, then 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“The first year that I helped with it, there were actually people coming in from the community eating, and then just leaving. They didn’t come to Fiesta Days,” said Staley. “They just came for the pancake breakfast, which is fine.”

For $12, the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, and your choice of drink.

But for veterans with a DD-214, breakfast is on the house.

“Enjoy the breakfast, enjoy the Fiesta Days, and just have a good time,” said Staley.

The VFW pancake breakfast takes place at the Frazier Park Community Center.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

