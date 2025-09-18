Frazier Mountain High School scores $5,000 to level up their playing field

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The smell of hot dogs and burgers, fans roaring for their team, turf flying off the field; this describes the typical Friday nights during the fall at most high schools.

For Frazier Mountain High School, the small town and small field make for a slightly different scene. Maurice Tondreau, a senior at FMHS and a member of the football and baseball teams, says the Falcon spirit is still there.

“The whole community gets together,” said Tondreau. “We’re 30 minutes that way from Pine Mountain Club, all the little towns come together, even some from Bakersfield.”

Now, the school is preparing for some game-changing upgrades, scoring $5,000 from T-Mobile as part of their “Friday Night 5G Lights” where the mobile network provider donates funds to rural towns nationwide.

Michael Perriera with T-Mobile says any town with a population under 150,000 can apply for these funds.

“It’s community, it’s legacy, it’s coming together for the common good and common cause and supporting our towns and in our youth,” said Perreira.

He adds that these funds can go towards new weight rooms, field equipment, player equipment, and more, something that coach Jackie Ryan says is much needed for FMHS.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “How have you seen a need for these funds?”

Ryan responded, “The list goes on and on. Our weight room, our field, we’ve never had turf up here. Our players deserve to play on turf, other than at away games. In every aspect of our sports department, this would be huge.”

While Tondreau might not see the full expansions in his final year at FMHS, he offers some words of wisdom for future players.

Avery Elowitt asked, “What are your hopes for students coming in next year?”

Tondreau answered, “For them to have a good field and have a fun time playing sports, cause that’s what sports are about. Have fun and winning.”

The grand prize winner will be announced on October 30, and until then, the community can show their support through social media.

T-Mobile suggests posting on Instagram, X, and Facebook, using the hashtags #FN5GL, #Sweepstakes, and tagging @TMobile and your school’s official social handle.

