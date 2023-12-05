Frazier Park decks the halls at the Holiday Faire and Fantasy of Lights Parade

Video shows the Frazier Park 2023 Holiday Faire and Fantasy of Lights parade, held on December 2.

The Mountain Memories Association hosted this year's event, including local vendors, raffles, and an opportunity to visit Santa Claus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christmas has arrived on the Grapevine as the Holiday Faire fills Frazier Park with the seasonal spirit.

For many in Frazier Park, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Alexandra Eisner, director of the Mountain Memories Association, said, “We wanna see people coming out, showing their true colors, having fun representing their favorite Christmas Carol. You can expect to see Santa Claus taking pictures with the kids and collecting letters for them.”

The Mountain Memories Association successfully brought the community together for the Holiday Faire and Fantasy of the Lights parade.

Filled with color, music, raffles, and local vendors, this annual event provides a spark for the holidays by showcasing local artists and their creations– from intricate wood carvings to delicately painted wooden flowers.

Eisner said, “This is a huge effort not just by Mountain Memories, but by the whole community, especially these businesses here allowing us to use their space.”

Marcus and Marisol Beale owners of $Beale Feed Store say the Faire was a great opportunity to give back to locals and their animals.

“We get our dog food manufacturers to donate food,” Marcus Beale said. “This year, we’re probably gonna be giving away about $3,500 worth of dog food, raffling it off for free”

Passing it forward to local animal owners is a big priority to the Beales.

Marisol Beale said, “It’s just a nice thank you to the community. You know, it’s all about giving back, not just about taking. So we love to give back.”

Some visitors looked forward to the raffle while others sought out different festivities.

Jess Bogener, another director of the Mountain Memories Association, said, “I’m most excited for the lighting of the tree and also the parade. I think that’s going to be a lot of fun watching everybody in town go through and come together as a community.”

Once the sun started to set, the party was just getting started.

Families bundled together as the Fantasy of Lights parade took off.

While the Holiday Faire has already wrapped up, the Mountain Memories Association has more events coming up.

Plus, it is another chance to celebrate as Pine Mountain Club prepares for its Christmas in the Village on December 9, 2023. The free event begins at 10 a.m., starting with a parade, followed by music, entertainment, and a chance to meet Santa.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

