Frazier Park students honor local veterans with special breakfast event

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Students at Frazier Park High School organized a breakfast event Wednesday morning to honor local veterans after community members expressed disappointment that no Veterans Day celebration was held in their area this year.

The Future Farmers of America chapter at the high school stepped up to fill the gap, creating an intimate gathering where veterans could share their stories and feel recognized by their community.

"So in our community we struggle a lot with recognizing the people around us and kind of helping our community out. We're so secluded and all of us kind of stay to ourselves and veterans on Veterans Day were complaining and also like describing to us that an issue in the community of being recognized and getting the kind of support that they need as people from the people around them," said Luisa Luecke, president of FFA at Frazier Park High School.

Luecke said their advisor suggested hosting a breakfast where veterans could make personal connections with students while enjoying a meal together.

The event featured one-on-one interviews between students and veterans, giving the service members an opportunity to share their life experiences and military service with the younger generation.

Andrew Reininger, an Air Force veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam, was among those who participated in the event.

"Oh, it just, it did my heart good, you know, to, to not just see, not just see these kids getting involved with the community, but really caring about people too," Reininger said.

The breakfast provided a meaningful way for the Frazier Park community to come together and ensure their local veterans felt valued and appreciated, even though the recognition came after the official Veterans Day holiday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

