Free meals on the mountains– the Salvation Army makes their monthly stop in Frazier Park

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — You might say it's a military operation in the mountains– led by the Salvation Army. Each month, the organization helps residents in the mountain communities stock up their pantry.



Every month, the Salvation Army heads to the mountains to bring food to the community.

Volunteers and residents on a mission to combat food insecurity.

The Salvation Army returns the first Wednesday of every month in front of the Frazier Park Recreation Building.

On the first Wednesday of every month, the Salvation Army makes their way to Frazier Park to feed the community.

Program coordinator Brahma Neyman says the day starts with their food delivery.

“We get a truck load of food. We have to unload it and then we have to break it down. We figure out how many goes in each box, and then we load boxes, as many boxes as we need,” said Neyman.

He says they’ve seen more people over the last couple of years, growing from their average of about 100 boxes a month, now up to 140.

“...And then when we get everything loaded and everything’s done, then we go out for sign up and the people sign in, then we bring boxes out to their cars,” said Neyman.

Volunteers help keep the program running, such as Elder Breckin Krumbah.

“The fact that we can get families fed once a month with a good amount of food is something that I think is super beneficial to all the people in the community,” said Krumbah.

Boxes vary each month, but contain the staples.

“We never know each month… sometimes we get pork roast, sometimes we get chicken, and then there’s different fruits and vegetables and different canned goods, rice, beans, you know, it’s just general staple stuff,” said Neyman.

There is an income requirement in order to get a box, but Neyman says you can sign up the day of.

The Salvation Army starts serving between 11 to 11:30 a.m in front of the Frazier Park Recreation Building, but recommends people come in closer to 8 a.m to get a number for when they can return.

