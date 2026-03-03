Grapevine traffic delays after semi fire on northbound I-5

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KERO) — If you're heading to Los Angeles on Tuesday, expect a delay on the Grapevine due to a semi that caught fire.

The California Highway Patrol says the two far right lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to the fire. Emergency crews are on scene cleaning the area up.

CHP advises that traffic is heavy and drivers should slow down and drive with caution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

