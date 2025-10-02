Hard Rock Casino Tejon announces November 13 opening date

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Hard Rock Casino Tejon will officially open its doors on November 13, marking the debut of a major entertainment destination less than 15 miles south of Bakersfield.

The $600 million project represents a partnership between Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe, bringing a massive gaming and entertainment complex to the Central Valley.

The casino will feature a 150,000-square-foot gaming floor equipped with more than 2,000 slot machines and over 50 live table games. VIP rooms for blackjack and baccarat will cater to high-stakes players.

Officials say the project has already created thousands of construction jobs during its development phase. Upon opening, the casino will provide 1,000 permanent positions for the local workforce.

