Healthy Opportunity: Local Provider holds assistance event in Frazier Park

Video shows efforts made by Kern Family Health Care to provide assistance and resources throughout all of Kern county. They visited the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center in hopes of making resources more accessible.

MCFRC will host the next "Supporting you in your neighborhood" event on November 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Traveling through the wind and rain, Kern Family Health Care made the trip up the Grapevine to Frazier Park to provide residents with information on health resources that are available throughout Kern County.

Unfortunately, not many folks got the message.

The organization was set up at the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center for several hours to talk with local folks about benefits available, medical renewal, and simply learn more about your health plan.

Local engagement representative Claudia Valdivia said, “Because a lot of the families are not able to travel all the way to Bakersfield, they’re not able to get all of the resources over the phone so it’s always better to have somebody in person that they can speak with.”

While there wasn't a big turnout, the Resource Center will host another event on November 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

