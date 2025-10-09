Hope trickles in for the mountains as the Frazier Park Pond replenishes

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — A community gem where mountain locals would come together to walk their dogs, have a picnic, fish—seemingly depleted overnight.

Dubbed the “Frazier Park Pond” by locals, this community landmark dried up, leaving dead wildlife, weeds, and memories of what used to be.

But recently, the pond has started to come back to life, bringing hope to the mountains.

“They used to be stocked with fish, and people would come out here and go fishing, just watch the birds and everything,” said Andrew Reininger, a Frazier Park resident.

He shares that the pond was more than a body of water, connecting visitors and residents to nature.

That is, until the water just vanished, killing off the pond’s fish, and raising suspicion in the community.

“A lot of people worry about it being like a seismic thing, so it fills up a little bit, then earth shifts a little, and it goes away,” said Reininger.

Chris Parlier, the District 2 Supervisor, says the county did a water study on the pond.

“It looked like a geological issue there with a pond, and the water was ebbing and flowing,” said Parlier. “It was leaking out, but it looks like it’s making a comeback.”

Over the past year, the pond has started to form a sort of marsh.

“And it just looks like… Mother Nature is taking its course, but it looks like it might have a little bit of luck because there is evidence that it’s coming back a little bit,” said Parlier.

And this was enough to allow hope to trickle in.

“Fingers crossed, we get it back,” said Reininger.

The Frazier Park Pond is located right next to the recreation building.

