How to keep your pets safe in cold weather

Snow and ice aren't the only threats to your pet.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A warm winter coat, snow boots, and a cup of hot chocolate.

It sounds like a typical solution for humans to keep warm in the winter.

But when it comes to dogs, “Sometimes if there’s a lot of snow, then it refreezes and there’s a layer of ice over the snow, and then we get a lot of medical issues,” said veterinarian Diane Cosko.

Doctor Cosko operates Mountain Aire Veterinary in Frazier Park, taking care of local pets for more than 30 years.

Cosko says she's seen it all during the cold months.

One year, Cosko performed 17 ACL surgeries on dogs who slipped while going out for a walk.

She said, “Either the feet start bleeding because the little ice cuts into them, or the biggest problem we have is they slip on the ice and they rupture the crucial ligament in their knee, the ACL.”

And if it is icy outside, Cosko says to treat it like black ice with a car.

“Just go slow and walk carefully over that.”

While winter in the mountains can be brutal for your pets, ice and snow aren't the only concern.

“The biggest thing that's harmful to them is the wind,” said Cosko.

“And then if it’s a wet, sleet-type snow, the dry snow, this tends to settle on their fur and they have a layer of insulation that keeps it more ice crystals, but it gets wet. That’s more dangerous to them.”

So, consider a coat for your pet.

“Sometimes even putting a raincoat on in the snow helps to keep things off,” Cosko said. “It doesn’t keep them warm, but it keeps them from getting wet.”

For owners who plan on keeping their pup outside, a well-insulated doghouse is a must, but not a garage!

Cosko says the bigger space does not provide enough insulation, versus a smaller doghouse.

And if your pets start exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia, Cosko says to tread carefully.

Common symptoms of hypothermia in dogs include:



Shivering

Lethargy

Decreased heart rate

Not following commands

Refusing to leave their kennel (if outside)

If your pet is showing these signs, Cosko warns, “You don’t wanna throw them in a hot shower, because that’s gonna cause the superficial vessels to dilate and not help with the core temperature. But you can start rubbing them and warming them up. Bring them into a warm room near the fire. They’ll kind of self-actuate there.”

Multiple factors, from breed to health conditions, affect how well they tolerate different temperatures.

To determine whether it’s too cold or not for your pet, Cosko says, “It’s just being cognizant of what you’re doing with them."

