Hungry bear breaks into Pine Mountain Club home, raids kitchen

Surveillance footage shows the bear kicking open a door before spending nearly an hour inside the Pine Mountain Club residence, going through the refrigerator and walking out with snacks
Bear breaks into Pine Mountain Club home, raids kitchen for snacks in hour-long visit
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — A hungry bear made quite a mess after breaking into a home in the Pine Mountain Club community, spending nearly an hour inside while the homeowner was away.

Surveillance video captured the bear kicking open a door to gain entry to the residence before embarking on a thorough exploration of the kitchen.

"Bear broke into home," Bridget Conley said.

The bear first went for dog food before raiding both the refrigerator and freezer. At one point, the animal was spotted walking out with a bag of chips.

The homeowner says the bear also showed interest in sugar and even grabbed a bottle of Worcestershire sauce — but quickly rejected it.

She says she's thankful she wasn't home during the break-in and notes with a laugh that the bear left the vodka behind.

