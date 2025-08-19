Hungry bear breaks into Pine Mountain Club home, raids kitchen

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — A hungry bear made quite a mess after breaking into a home in the Pine Mountain Club community, spending nearly an hour inside while the homeowner was away.

Surveillance video captured the bear kicking open a door to gain entry to the residence before embarking on a thorough exploration of the kitchen.

"Bear broke into home," Bridget Conley said.

The bear first went for dog food before raiding both the refrigerator and freezer. At one point, the animal was spotted walking out with a bag of chips.

The homeowner says the bear also showed interest in sugar and even grabbed a bottle of Worcestershire sauce — but quickly rejected it.

She says she's thankful she wasn't home during the break-in and notes with a laugh that the bear left the vodka behind.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

