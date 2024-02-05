Kern faces the elements during wind and rain storm

Video shows the impacts of Sunday's storm on Kern County.

Especially at the base of the Grapevine, drivers were ambushed with multiple tumbleweeds.

Additional impacts include blowing dust, rain, wind, down power lines, and overturned semi trucks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tumbleweeds, fallen trees, blowing dust, down power lines, and semi trucks even flipping over along the road.With strong winds blowing across Kern, it’s important to stay safe on the roads

Officer DC Williams with the Fort Tejon CHP said this especially applies to high profile vehicles.

He said, “We’ve already had three big rigs blow over already due to the heavy winds… We’re advising drivers of high profile vehicles, those that are pulling trailers, not to travel up into the Grapevine at this time, unless they are very, very careful of watching their speed and watching what’s going on.”

Williams said one of CHP’s main concerns with winter weather is speeding, “...because it only takes a quarter of an inch of water or less to hydroplane, especially if you’re traveling at a high rate of speed.”

And, hydroplaning will be a bigger concern Monday as widespread rain moves back into Kern.

But if you know the quote ‘after every storm, there’s a rainbow.’

Well, after some rough weather, Kern county did just that.

If you are near a downed power line, California’s Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CAL OES) recommends:



Never go near downed power lines, since high voltage wires may still be active despite being downed.

Avoid anything that may be touching downed power lines, including tree branches and vehicles.

Report downed power lines to your local utility emergency center and the police.

When it comes to driving during a high wind event, CAL OES recommends:



Keep both hands on the wheel and slow down to a safe driving speed.

Stay a safe distance away from other vehicles as strong gusts may blow others into adjacent lanes.

Turn on your headlights if needed in case of blowing dust, sand, snow or rain.

Be cautious of strong winds suddenly moving your car.

Stay clear of high-profile vehicles or when towing a trailer, as these are more likely to be affected by high winds.

Watch for debris that may suddenly blow onto the roadway.

If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, pull over and park away from any trees, power lines or other tall obstacles that may fall onto your car.

