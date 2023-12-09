Lights camera action! A brand new musical takes the stage in Pine Mountain Club

Video shows a sneak peak of "Santa's Secret," a new musical hitting the stage in Pine Mountain Club.

Eight-year-old "Tommy," played by Riley Triggs, is confused about his feelings regarding holiday legends. But does proving his beliefs go too far?

The show is in the Pine Mountain Club Clubhouse from December 8-17.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Broadway, get ready– because there’s a new show in town.

“It’s a show where we find out who Santa really is,” said Stefan Broadley, writer and composer of "Santa's Secret." “A lot of people have a lot of interpretations of Santa, and I’m kinda saying they’re all kind of right in a way.”

“Santa’s Secret” takes place in a small town, much like Pine Mountain Club. The show tells the story of an eight-year-old boy named Tommy, “... who is currently confused with his feelings about Christmas and Easter and all the different holiday legends that we talk about,” said Riley Triggs, playing the role of Tommy. “Through the course of the show, he starts to believe in Santa, and then he takes that belief a little too far, and then it starts to turn him against his friends as well as his family.”

Through music and dance, “Santa’s Secret” hopes to bring the community together– no matter people’s beliefs.

“We should not be arguing about the details, we should be coming together to celebrate what we believe rather than fighting about what we believe,” Broadley said. “... embracing the commonalities rather than fighting about the differences.”

Outside of playwriting, Broadley specializes in immersive audio. While the play takes place in a small town, Broadley hopes to bring the story to life with the use of technology.

“There’s sort of a split reality,” Broadley said. “There’s human characters and then there’s fantasy characters… I had a plan where the human characters are played by live performers and the fantasy characters will be played by animated holograms.”

But, this may take some time. For now, Broadley opens the red curtains to the mountain communities before hopefully tackling bigger crowds.

“Broadway, eventually. But this happened here first,” Broadley said. “Pine Mountain Club put it on the map.”

For director Peter Kjenaas, this isn’t his first rodeo. He directed a project about 12 years ago in Pine Mountain Club.

He said, “This was not a resource we had 12 years ago up here. So the community’s really grown that way.”

Creating musicals is no easy task, according to Kjenaas. But once “Santa's Secret” draws in a crowd, “It’s gonna be so worthwhile when strangers are out here laughing and crying and singing, and wanting to sing along with the show,” Kjenaas said.

Especially for the mountain communities.

“The mountain communities are kind of a tight knit group of people,” said Triggs. “Everytime that there’s some sort of community thing going on, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great! We need to go support them! Because if we don’t show our support, they’re gonna stop.’”

The show starts on December 8 and runs until December 17, so hurry before tickets sell out. Tickets can be purchased on the “Santa’s Secret” website. The show takes place at thePine Mountain Club Clubhouse.

