Local library in Frazier Park serves up snacks and supper for free

Preparing meals for the family can get expensive, but one local library makes it just a bit easier.

A program at the Frazier Park Branch Library provides kids with free snacks and supper.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Supper and Snacks in the Stacks, a program offered in many Kern County library locations, provides meal services at the library.

Jaslynne Forrester, who works at the Frazier Park Branch Library, said this is the first year the Frazier Park location has started offering this program in partnership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS).

“It’s a completely free program open to anyone ages 2 to 18,” Forrester said. “It’s really great to know that kids in the neighborhood are being fed.”

And it’s not just food that the libraries are providing!

Forrester said, “We try to have a program every single day during supper, which definitely brings them in, having something fun happening during that time.”

Such as arts and crafts and audiobooks.

Forrester noticed more visitors since starting the program, drawing in somewhere between 10 to 15 kids for supper.

“We’ve seen an increase in people coming in in the afternoon, particularly kids,” Forrester said.

According to the Kern County Library website, libraries throughout the county have provided over 13,000 meals over the summer through the partnership.

“We love it,” said Forrester. “It’s a great way to ensure that kids are getting meals.”

Hungry or not, the library encourages all to come.

“Even if you don’t want to have the meal, you can come do the activity,” said Forrester. “Or if you want to just have the meal, don’t have to do the activity.”

Supper and Snacks in the Stacks are offered every weekday and the library is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

