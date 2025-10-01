“Mike the Can Man” strives to collect $1,000 from cans

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — If you're driving along Frazier Mountain Road, you've probably seen Mike Eubank, who also goes by Mike the Can Man, wearing his reflective vest and carrying his trash grabber.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “So what motivated you to start picking up recyclables?”

Eubank responded, “I have been recycling on and off throughout my life…”

But since June, Mike the Can Man has taken to the streets of Frazier Park, collecting and recycling plastic, glass, and aluminum cans for a cause.

Not only has this journey helped clean up the community and the environment, but it’s also supporting his family.

“I’m retired from UPS, I don’t have the money that I used to have to make this huge donation,” said Eubank.

He says that a fire burned down his niece and her husband’s home in Washington.

“I want my family to have a better life. No one deserves to lose a home. No young family deserves to lose as much as they lost,” said Eubank. “And I’m doing what I can do to help them rebuild.”

Mike the Can Man had documented his journey through Facebook, garnering the community’s support.

“People are looking for an opportunity to be positive, and it’s getting harder for them, and Mike makes it easy,” said Debra Manoogian, one of his supporters.

So far, he’s raised just over $800 through recycling, with the goal of reaching $1,000—one can at a time.

Whether he meets, misses, or surpasses this goal, Eubank says he plans on October 31st to be his last day collecting recyclables.

