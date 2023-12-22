Moose Lodge invites you to Christmas dinner

Video shows details on the Frazier Park Moose Lodge annual free Christmas Dinner.

The dinner takes place on December 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until food runs out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Frazier Park Moose Lodge knows how to throw a party… or at least feed people who show up!

The organization is preparing for its annual Christmas dinner to be served up on December 25 to the community– for free.

Yes– they know what they're doing, after laying out a spread on Thanksgiving.

The traditional dinner will be served by volunteers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until the food runs out.

Moose Lodge #2364 is located at 6941 Lockwood Valley Rd in Frazier Park.

