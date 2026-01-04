Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mountain communities demand action as mountain lion attacks surge in Kern County

Residents from Lebec to Lockwood Valley report unprecedented increase in attacks on livestock and pets since August, calling for immediate state intervention
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in mountain communities from Lebec to Lockwood Valley are calling for immediate intervention from state wildlife officials as mountain lion attacks on livestock and pets have reached unprecedented levels.

Residents have captured multiple wildlife camera videos and photographs documenting the presence of mountain lions in their communities. The evidence comes as locals express growing concern that human safety could be at risk if the situation continues to escalate.

According to The Mountain Enterprise, a local newspaper covering the region, residents are requesting immediate intervention from Fish and Wildlife officials. The publication reported that the mountain communities have been grappling with this escalating problem throughout the year, with the most significant increase in attacks occurring in recent months.

The situation has prompted calls for better tracking and monitoring of the mountain lion population in the area, as well as more responsive action from state wildlife agencies when residents report incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

