One animal center in the mountains prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Shelter on the Hill invites the community to join in the festivities
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 30, 2024
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
The Shelter on the Hill in Lebec gets ready to raise the ‘roof’!

10 years of taking in cats and dogs, and finding them their fur-ever homes in the mountain communities.

Shelter on the Hill hosts their 10 year birthday on Saturday.

The event includes face painting, games, a kissing booth, a Mountain Top K9 Demonstration, and more.

The celebration runs from 1pm to 4pm on June 1 at 879 Lebec road.

