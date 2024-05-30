One animal center in the mountains prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Shelter on the Hill invites the community to celebrate 10 years on the mountain.

The celebration starts at 1 p.m. on June 1 at 879 Lebec Rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Shelter on the Hill in Lebec gets ready to raise the ‘roof’!

10 years of taking in cats and dogs, and finding them their fur-ever homes in the mountain communities.

Shelter on the Hill hosts their 10 year birthday on Saturday.

The event includes face painting, games, a kissing booth, a Mountain Top K9 Demonstration, and more.

The celebration runs from 1pm to 4pm on June 1 at 879 Lebec road.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

