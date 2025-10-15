PETA offers $5,000 to transition school to plant-based agriculture after pig's death

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — PETA's TeachKind program has offered $5,000 to help Frazier Mountain High School transition to a fully plant-based agriculture program following the death of an FFA student's pig that was stabbed and later euthanized before the Kern County Fair in September.

The principal received a letter from the organization outlining their proposal after the incident involving Pancho the pig.

"A plant based ag program would teach in-demand skills, help students explore science-based solutions to the climate catastrophe, food insecurity, and environmental justice -- and save them the confusion and pain of sending animals they've raised and bonded with to slaughter," PETA said in the letter.

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the stabbing incident. A humane society in Frazier Park is offering a $1,700 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office Frazier Park Substation at 661-248-5018.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

