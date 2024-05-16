Pine Mountain Club prepares for their 39th annual Lilac Parade and Festival

It won't be long before the wildflowers are gone for the year, and one mountain community is getting ready to celebrate!

The Lilac Parade and Festival comes alive with music, food, and a good time this weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just over the hill in Pine Mountain Club, the community prepares for the 39th annual Lilac Parade and Festival starting Saturday.

Residents will be filling the community with live music, food, and vendors.

“It’s really a hometown festival,” said Pamela Plouffe, who’s been involved with the festival since 1996. “We do have a lot of attendees from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and the surrounding areas. But it’s the parade that starts the whole event off.”

Each year, the Lilac Parade and Festival 'blooms'!

Plouffe said it all started when one of the community’s founders 'planted' the seeds.

“Some of the original owners up here decided to plant lilacs all around the village,” said Plouffe. “They adapt to this area because of the cold temperatures in the winter.”

Now with these flowers blossoming for spring, the community celebrates with a parade– including a brahma bull!

“It’s one of the reasons I moved here from Los Angeles because I think there is so much culture and music and art and the energy of this mountain is spectacular,” said Elizabeth Peterson-Gower, vice president of the Pine Mountain Club Commercial Property Owner Association.

She said the celebration not only showcases local talent, but also keeps up with tradition.

“We’re continuing a legacy, and I’m really into the history of the community and the roots of the founding members,” said Peterson-Gower. “Having a safe place honoring our children was most important.”

The festival runs all weekend, beginning with the parade on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The event takes place on 16200 Mil Potrero Hwy, Frazier Park.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

