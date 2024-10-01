Placing the final beam on the Tejon Hard Rock Casino

TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — The Tejon Hard Rock Hotel and Casino takes another step towards completion of the first major project with the topping off ceremony.



The Tejon Hard Rock Hotel and Casino celebrates a milestone in their progress.

The final beam was placed on the casino on Monday, building the foundation for the future of Hard Rock in Kern.

The Tejon Hard Rock Casino will be the first phase to open, scheduled for late 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Less than a year after its groundbreaking, the Tejon Hard Rock Hotel and Casino celebrates the placement of the final beam on the future casino.

Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International, said, "It signifies all the steel is erected for the structure and onward to the next pieces of the puzzle."

But it wasn't always smooth sailing for the 150,000-square-foot gaming space.

"When we had the groundbreaking here in December, we were ready to go,” said Candi Asuncion, the Tejon Indian Tribe spokesperson. “It was an exciting day for us, and then the weather came and [there] was a lot of rain… It was like soup out here."

Asuncion said that despite the challenges, the construction team was able to get back on track.

"...To be able to start with the steel beam structure in the middle of summer and then already here, I mean it's been a pretty amazing progress," said Asuncion.

Monday's celebration allowed team members to sign the beam before lift off.

On top of the beam is a palm tree, symbolizing growth in the local community as Hard Rock is one step closer to completion.

Now, Lucas said that the company is looking forward to the recruitment process.

"We believe strongly that [if] you take care of your team members, they'll take care of your guests,” said Lucas. “But you gotta select the right ones."

The project is expected to create about 2,000 construction-specific jobs. But after both phases are complete, Hard Rock plans to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, offering both full-time and part-time.

"Hospitality is important to us,” said Lucas. “People that are comfortable dealing with other people and have a great personality or fit in well with us."

