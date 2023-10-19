PUTTING "HOME" IN HOMEMADE: One cookie shop brings the small mountain community together

Video shows Crows Custom Cookies' family business growing into a community go-to.

Starting in their family home, the Crows family opened up shop in Frazier Park nearly three years ago.

A family-owned business in Frazier Park is ‘sweetening’ up the community– one cookie at a time by putting the ‘home’ in homemade.

From generation to generation, the Crow family passed on a delicious talent.

Donna Crow, Co-Owner of Crows Custom Cookies, said, “We’ve always loved to bake. We come from a baking family. Grammy started with apple pies, and my mom’s always been a great baker, and I followed suit. It’s what we like to do.”

Donna Crow and her daughter, Paula Regan, continue the tradition– rolling out the family owned business, “Crows Custom Cookies”.

Starting the business out of their family home, overwhelming support by the community led the Crows to outgrow their kitchen.

Regan said it is “amazing” working alongside her mother every day. She added, “I love her, and it’s fun being by her side and being able to make a profit and do our own thing instead of working for people.”

That led to a new location, right in the middle of the small mountain community.

Charles Frey, a friend of the family and frequent visitor, said “Being smaller, we don’t get a chance to get a lot of the stuff that’s in the city.”

The easiest way to sink your teeth into one of their baked goods is through online orders. For a more in-house experience, the shop is only open on Sundays.

Frey said lines fill up fast on Sundays, “If you can get in that front door, that would be a surprise on a Sunday,” said Frey. “I’ve seen lines come out the door and down in the parking lot right here, just to the bottom of the stairs.”

Donna Crow feels the businesses’ focus on family and community makes the business even sweeter.

She said, “I think there’s a lot more love put in the baking in a family-owned business… there’s heart and soul.”

Plus, locals can taste the impact with each batch.

Frey said the Crows are “...constantly doing things for the community. And so every time you come here, it’s always a new memory to make.”

To place an order, visit the Crows Custom Cookies website.

